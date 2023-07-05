Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched- Top 5 exterior highlights

- Invicto is offered in two variants and four colour options

- It is a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched its most expensive model, the Invicto in India at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Toyota Innova-based Hycross MPV is available in two variants, namely, Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus. Although the Invicto is a rebadged version of Toyota’s MPV, it gets unique visual elements on its exterior. In this article, we will look at the top five exterior highlights of the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

Redesigned front fascia

Up front, the first noticeable change in Invicto’s styling is its new hexagonal pattern mesh grille with twin vertical chrome slats. The lower chrome slat further leads into the headlamp housing. Then the grille also houses the front camera for the 360-degree surround camera setup.

The lower bumper is redesigned too with the horizontally-stacked LED DRLs and faux silver skid plate in the bumper lip. Notably, there are front parking sensors available in the top-spec Alpha Plus trim.

Tweaked rear profile

At the rear, the design of the tailgate is identical to the Innova Hycross. However, the rear bumper is revised and gets blacked-out elements. Other noticeable highlights include a shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, a chrome bar sitting above the Suzuki badge, and a rear wiper with defogger.

Nexa-signature light setup

The recent Maruti Suzuki Nexa models are equipped with a signature three-block light and it is seen with the recently launched Invicto MPV too. The headlamps and tail lamps are new and get the familiar three-block treatment as the Maruti Fronx and Grand Vitara. Moreover, the tail lights get a smoke-black finish, making it stand apart from the Innova Hycross.

New alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto rides on new 17-inch diamond dual-tone alloy wheels with all four disc brakes.

Exterior colour options

The Invicto MPV is offered in four colour options, namely, Nexa Celestial Blue, Stellar Bronze, Majestic Silver, and Mystic White.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV

Zeta Plus (7 seater) – Rs. 24.79 lakh

Zeta Plus (8 seater) – Rs. 24.84 lakh

Alpha Plus (7 seater) – Rs. 28.42 lakh