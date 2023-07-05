CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched- Top 5 exterior highlights

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    77 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched- Top 5 exterior highlights

    - Invicto is offered in two variants and four colour options

    - It is a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross

    Maruti Suzuki has finally launched its most expensive model, the Invicto in India at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Toyota Innova-based Hycross MPV is available in two variants, namely, Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus. Although the Invicto is a rebadged version of Toyota’s MPV, it gets unique visual elements on its exterior. In this article, we will look at the top five exterior highlights of the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

    Redesigned front fascia

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Grille

    Up front, the first noticeable change in Invicto’s styling is its new hexagonal pattern mesh grille with twin vertical chrome slats. The lower chrome slat further leads into the headlamp housing. Then the grille also houses the front camera for the 360-degree surround camera setup. 

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)

    The lower bumper is redesigned too with the horizontally-stacked LED DRLs and faux silver skid plate in the bumper lip. Notably, there are front parking sensors available in the top-spec Alpha Plus trim.

    Tweaked rear profile

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Rear View

    At the rear, the design of the tailgate is identical to the Innova Hycross. However, the rear bumper is revised and gets blacked-out elements. Other noticeable highlights include a shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, a chrome bar sitting above the Suzuki badge, and a rear wiper with defogger.

    Nexa-signature light setup

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Headlight

    The recent Maruti Suzuki Nexa models are equipped with a signature three-block light and it is seen with the recently launched Invicto MPV too. The headlamps and tail lamps are new and get the familiar three-block treatment as the Maruti Fronx and Grand Vitara. Moreover, the tail lights get a smoke-black finish, making it stand apart from the Innova Hycross.

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    New alloy wheels

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Wheel

    The Maruti Suzuki Invicto rides on new 17-inch diamond dual-tone alloy wheels with all four disc brakes.

    Exterior colour options

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Left Front Three Quarter

    The Invicto MPV is offered in four colour options, namely, Nexa Celestial Blue, Stellar Bronze, Majestic Silver, and Mystic White.

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV

    Zeta Plus (7 seater) – Rs. 24.79 lakh

    Zeta Plus (8 seater) – Rs. 24.84 lakh

    Alpha Plus (7 seater) – Rs. 28.42 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda Cars India sells 5,080 units in June 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 18.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 96.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Exter
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    DelhiRs. 28.97 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched- Top 5 exterior highlights