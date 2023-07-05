Mahindra announces monsoon service camp for its SUVs

- To be held from 3 July to 15 July

- Valid across all Mahindra authorised service stations in India

Mahindra has announced a monsoon service camp for its wide range of SUVs. This service camp will be held from 3 July to 15 July, 2023 across all the authorised service stations in the country. Customers can avail of these services by scheduling an appointment with the nearest workshop during the said period.

2023 Mahindra monsoon camp

Under this camp, the OEM will offer a complimentary 21-point vehicle check-up, a free windshield washer, and a free tyre replacement with complimentary alignment and balancing. Additionally, the manufacturer will also provide a free battery check-up and replacement, a five per cent discount on select spares, and a 10 per cent discount on underbody treatment and headlamp restoration.

Mahindra XUV700 electric

In other news, the automaker was spied testing its upcoming electric SUV, the XUV.e8, also known as the XUV700 electric. The flagship electric SUV will be based on the new INGLO platform and retain most of its styling elements from the ICE version. It is expected to get a WLTP claimed range of 400-450km on a single, fully charged battery.