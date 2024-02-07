CarWale
    Tata Tiago CNG automatic arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

    Tata Tiago CNG automatic arrives at dealerships ahead of launch
    • First CNG AMT car for India to be launched soon
    • Bookings open for Rs. 21,000

    Tata Motors recently commenced bookings of the Tiago CNG AMT ahead of its launch which could take place in the coming days. The model, bookings of which are currently underway for Rs. 21,000, has now started arriving at local dealerships.

    Tata Tiago Bootspace

    As seen in the images here, the Tata Tiago CNG is finished in a new shade of Tornado Blue. The automatic CNG version of the hatchback will be offered in two variants, namely XT and XZ+. A few notable features will include LED DRLs and projector headlamps, 14-inch wheels, TPMS, seven-inch touchscreen system, cooled glove box, and automatic climate control.

    Tata Tiago Dashboard

    Powering the 2024 Tiago CNG automatic will be a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine paired with an AMT unit. This motor will generate 85bhp and 113Nm of torque in petrol mode and 72bhp and 95Nm of torque in CNG mode.

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Kia Seltos petrol variants see higher demand over diesel variants
     Next 
    Motherhood Shouldn't Hinder Women's Return To Mainstream: Eva James

