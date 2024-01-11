CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Verna gets a nominal price hike of Rs. 3,900

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    558 Views
    Hyundai Verna gets a nominal price hike of Rs. 3,900

    - Prices in India start from Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

    - Offered in four variants across two gasoline motors

    Last month, the Korean automaker, Hyundai said it would increase the prices of all the cars across its portfolio starting from 1 January, 2024. Amongst the list is the Verna sedan which has received a nominal price hike of Rs. 3,900 across all its variants. In this article, we list down the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Verna.

    Hyundai Verna Dashboard

    On the equipment front, this Honda City-rival gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, fully digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, wireless charger, electronically adjustable ventilated and heated front seats, paddle shifters, and a voice-enabled smart electric sunroof.

    Hyundai offers the Verna in two petrol engines – a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The former produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and comes coupled with a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. On the other hand, the latter churns out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and can be paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Hyundai Verna Left Front Three Quarter

    The following are the updated prices of the Hyundai Verna:

    VariantEx-showroom price
    EX 1.5 NA petrol MTRs. 11,00,400
    S 1.5 NA petrol MTRs. 11,99,400
    SX 1.5 NA petrol MTRs. 13,02,400
    SX 1.5 NA petrol CVTRs. 14,27,400
    SX(O) 1.5 NA petrol MTRs. 14,69,800
    SX 1.5 turbo-petrol MTRs. 14,87,400
    SX 1.5 turbo-petrol MT dual-toneRs. 14,87,400
    SX(O) 1.5 turbo-petrol MTRs. 16,02,800
    SX(O) 1.5 turbo-petrol MT dual-toneRs. 16,02,800
    SX(O) 1.5 turbo-petrol DCTRs. 16,11,900
    SX(O) 1.5 turbo-petrol DCT dual-toneRs. 16,11,900
    SX(O) 1.5 NA petrol CVTRs. 16,23,400
    SX(O) 1.5 turbo-petrol DCTRs. 17,41,800
    SX(O) 1.5 turbo-petrol DCT dual-toneRs. 17,41,800
    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV400 Pro range launched at Rs. 15.49 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Verna Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8278 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 42.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.78 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 57.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 46.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Mercedes-Benz GLS
    Rs. 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JAN
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Panamera
    Porsche Panamera
    Rs. 1.68 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lotus Eletre
    Lotus Eletre
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    McLaren 750S
    LAUNCHING SOON
    McLaren 750S

    Rs. 6.00 - 7.00 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Kia Sonet facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    12th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Hyundai Creta facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Verna Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.11 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.31 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.90 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.11 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.63 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.20 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.75 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.86 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.19 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8278 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Verna gets a nominal price hike of Rs. 3,900