Hyundai Verna gets a nominal price hike of Rs. 3,900

- Prices in India start from Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Offered in four variants across two gasoline motors

Last month, the Korean automaker, Hyundai said it would increase the prices of all the cars across its portfolio starting from 1 January, 2024. Amongst the list is the Verna sedan which has received a nominal price hike of Rs. 3,900 across all its variants. In this article, we list down the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Verna.

On the equipment front, this Honda City-rival gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, fully digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, wireless charger, electronically adjustable ventilated and heated front seats, paddle shifters, and a voice-enabled smart electric sunroof.

Hyundai offers the Verna in two petrol engines – a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The former produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and comes coupled with a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. On the other hand, the latter churns out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and can be paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The following are the updated prices of the Hyundai Verna: