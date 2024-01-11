Mahindra XUV400 Pro range launched at Rs. 15.49 lakh

To be offered in two variants

Gets revised interiors and new features

Mahindra has launched the updated version of the XUV400 called XUV400 Pro in the country at an introductory price of Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-electric SUV finally gets all the latest features and tech to compete against the segment leader, the Tata Nexon EV.

The new XUV400 Pro will be offered in two variants, namely, EC Pro and EL Pro. As for the changes, the cabin of the new versions receives a new Black and Grey treatment with a redesigned dashboard.

Coming to the new features, the top-spec EL Pro variant will come loaded with a floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, revised aircon panel, rear Type-C USB port, rear mobile holder, new flat-bottom steering wheel, and AdrenoX connected car tech.

Powering the XUV400 is two battery pack options – a 34.5kWh and a 39.4kWh unit. The former is claimed to return a driving range of 375km. Meanwhile, the latter is rated to deliver a driving range of 456km on a single charge.