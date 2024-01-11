Kia Sonet facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

2024 Sonet prices in India to be revealed soon

Deliveries expected to commence in the coming weeks

Kia pulled the covers off the India-spec Sonet last month, while bookings began on 20 December for Rs. 25,000. The brand is now set to reveal the prices of the updated sub-four-metre SUV in the country tomorrow, on 12 January.

The Sonet facelift will get cosmetic updates in the form of revised front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps and taillights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The model will be offered in 11 colours and seven variants.

Inside, the 2024 Kia Sonet will come equipped with six airbags as standard, Level 1 ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, rear window sunshades, 10.25-inch fully digital colour instrument cluster, and a powered driver seat.

Under the hood, the new Sonet facelift will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, and 1.5-litre diesel mill. We have detailed the mileage of all these versions on our website. Once launched, the refreshed Sonet will rival the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger.