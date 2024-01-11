CES 2024: Kia showcases five PBV Concepts

- PBV stands for Platform Beyond Vehicle

- Concept PV5 to enter mass production in 2025

Kia has arrived at the 2024 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas with a new ‘Platform Beyond Vehicle’ (PBV) future strategy. This new (skateboard) platform is displayed through five different PBV concepts of varying body styles, one of which is already promised to go into production next year.

The PBV platform allows versatility to the body styles where the vehicle can perform different functions. As these body styles of the five concepts – which are three PV5 derivatives, Concept PV7 and Concept PV1 – appear to be more of a van and people mover, the aforementioned functions could be for business as well as fleet management. Hyundai’s new software development would also help the owners and businesses to keep a close check on the EV’s potential usability.

The PBV’s USP would be an easily swappable body on the same chassis. This being an EV, there’s no restriction when it comes to powertrain and space. A fixed cab for the driver will be present with the rest of the chassis capable of switching from ‘life modules’ for passengers to ‘cargo modules’ for turning the same vehicle into a delivery van. These swappable bodies can be connected to the base vehicle (chassis) via a hybrid electromagnetic and mechanical coupling technology

Although technical details of the EV’s powertrain aren’t revealed at the moment, the PBV factory is set to become operational in 2025 and will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units.