Toyota Innova Crysta VX and ZX variants launched; prices start at Rs. 23.79 lakh

- The Crysta facelift is offered in four variants

- Sold alongside the Innova Hycross

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the prices of the higher-spec variants of the 2023 Innova Crysta, which start at Rs. 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in four variants, out of which prices for the two entry-level variants were revealed last month.

Bookings for the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta are open for Rs. 50,000, and deliveries of the model are currently underway. The updated version of the MPV is offered in four variants: G, GX, VX, and ZX. Customers can choose from five colours, namely Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Silver Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl.

Powering the new Innova Crysta is a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that develops 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. This motor is paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. Also up for offer are Eco and Power drive modes.

On the outside, the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift gets an updated fascia, chrome inserts all around, and a black insert between the tail lights. Other notable features include seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, brake assist, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ambient lighting, and a one-touch tumble function for the second-row seats.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the 2023 Innova Crysta (all prices, ex-showroom):

Innova Crysta VX Flt 7S: Rs. 23.79 lakh

Innova Crysta VX Flt 8S: Rs. 23.84 lakh

Innova Crysta VX 7S: Rs. 23.79 lakh

Innova Crysta VX 8S: Rs. 23.84 lakh

Innova Crysta ZX 7S: Rs. 25.43 lakh