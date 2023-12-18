Tata Motors to open first EV-only showrooms in India on 21 December

NCR to get first two EV showrooms

Will have a 3S model with charging facilities

Tata Motors is taking another major leap with its plans for electric cars in India and is set to open dedicated EV showrooms with the first two locations in the NCR. This step has been a long time in the making and we expect expansion to all major Tier-1 cities by the end of 2024.

The EV showrooms will come under the automaker’s Tata.ev plans and will have a different design, colour scheme, and layout as compared to the combined showrooms currently in use for Tata cars. Depending on the location, these facilities will also have a 3S setup as well as a DC fast charging facility.

The Tata EV lineup is set to expand quite a bit in 2024. The current EV portfolio comprising the Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and the Tigor EV will be joined by the Punch EV and the Curvv EV. We can also expect the Harrier/Safari EV and the Sierra EV to be unveiled in 2024 with a launch in early 2025.