Toyota Hilux prices reduced by up to Rs 3.6 lakh!

- Prices of Standard 4x4 MT slashed by Rs. 3,59,000

- Bookings for second batch underway

Toyota India has revised the prices of the Hilux pick-up. The Hilux is available in Standard and High variants of which the price of the Standard MT variant has been reduced by Rs. 3,59,000. Meanwhile, the prices of High MT and High AT variants have been upped by Rs. 1.35 lakh and Rs. 1.10 lakh, respectively. Thus, the Hilux now has a revised starting price of Rs. 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Earlier this year, the bookings for the second batch were re-opened with no revision in its ex-showroom prices. The Hilux goes up against the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and gets a double cabin with a muscular front fascia dominated by chrome highlights on the front grille and LED projector headlamps.

Mechanically, the Hilux makes use of the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 210bhp and 420Nm of peak torque. The Hilux is equipped with four-wheel-drive as standard and the transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Toyota Hilux:

Toyota Hilux Standard 4x4 MT: Rs. 30.40 lakh

Toyota Hilux High 4x4 MT: Rs. 37.15 lakh

Toyota Hilux High 4x4 AT: Rs. 37.90 lakh