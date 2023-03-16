CarWale
    AD

    Toyota Hilux prices reduced by up to Rs 3.6 lakh!

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    370 Views
    Toyota Hilux prices reduced by up to Rs 3.6 lakh!

    - Prices of Standard 4x4 MT slashed by Rs. 3,59,000

    - Bookings for second batch underway

    Toyota India has revised the prices of the Hilux pick-up. The Hilux is available in Standard and High variants of which the price of the Standard MT variant has been reduced by Rs. 3,59,000. Meanwhile, the prices of High MT and High AT variants have been upped by Rs. 1.35 lakh and Rs. 1.10 lakh, respectively. Thus, the Hilux now has a revised starting price of Rs. 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Earlier this year, the bookings for the second batch were re-opened with no revision in its ex-showroom prices. The Hilux goes up against the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and gets a double cabin with a muscular front fascia dominated by chrome highlights on the front grille and LED projector headlamps. 

    Mechanically, the Hilux makes use of the Fortuner’s 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 210bhp and 420Nm of peak torque. The Hilux is equipped with four-wheel-drive as standard and the transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. 

    The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Toyota Hilux:

    Toyota Hilux Standard 4x4 MT: Rs. 30.40 lakh

    Toyota Hilux High 4x4 MT: Rs. 37.15 lakh

    Toyota Hilux High 4x4 AT: Rs. 37.90 lakh

    Toyota Hilux Image
    Toyota Hilux
    ₹ 30.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volkswagen ID.2all previews affordable electric hatchback

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Hilux Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2452 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2332 Views
    13 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • TRUCKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Isuzu D-Max

    Isuzu D-Max

    ₹ 19.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Truck Cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Hilux Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 37.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 37.94 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 36.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 37.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 37.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 34.28 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 37.04 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 35.50 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 34.86 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2452 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2332 Views
    13 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Hilux prices reduced by up to Rs 3.6 lakh!