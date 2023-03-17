CarWale
    Electric BMW i5 teased; will join next-gen 5 Series

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    351 Views
    Electric BMW i5 teased; will join next-gen 5 Series

    - Will be offered in plug-in hybrid, mild-hybrid, petrol, diesel, and electric powertrain choices

    - This year will mark 50 years of the 5 Series

    At the annual conference 2023, BMW officially teased the next generation 5 Series. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 5 Series nameplate, as its first production began in 1973. More importantly, the next-gen 5 Series (which goes by the codename G60) will be joined by its electric derivative, which is dubbed the i5. 

    With a global debut still a few months away – first as a concept and followed by the production version – the new 5 Series will be based on a flexible powertrain architecture. It will have a plug-in hybrid, mild-hybrid, petrol, and diesel powertrain choices apart from the i5 EV. It will be bigger in dimensions than the G30 and will carry the newest Curved Display with OS8.5 inside the cabin. The i5 will most likely share its powertrain with the i4 M50i, hinted the Bavarian carmaker. The i5 sedan will also be joined by the i5 Touring (station wagon) next year.

    The global launch of the next-gen BMW 5 Series Sedan is set to take place in October 2023. It will continue to be built at the Dingolfing factory. Its India debut is expected right after it goes on sale in the international markets. We also expect the i5 to make its way to Indian soil. 

    BMW 5 Series Image
    BMW 5 Series
    ₹ 64.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Hilux prices reduced by up to Rs 3.6 lakh!

