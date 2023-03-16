Volkswagen ID.2all previews affordable electric hatchback

- Part of 10 EVs planned by VW

- Could spawn next-gen electric Golf

Volkswagen has showcased a new ID model, which goes by the name ID.2all. It is a concept for a small, affordable, yet fun-to-drive hatchback for the masses. Still in its concept guise, the production version of the ID.2all will first go on sale in Europe by 2025.

The ID.2all looks unmistakably like a Volkswagen hatchback. Based on the MEB platform, the EV design study measures 4050x1812x1530mm in dimensions with a wheelbase of 2600mm. For reference, it’s slightly smaller than the current Golf but has a similar wheelbase.

On the powertrain front, the ID.2all has an output of 220bhp from its front-wheel mounted motor and can clock a top speed of 160kmph. The 0-100kmph time is said to be under seven seconds, while the range is claimed up to 450km under WLTP. Battery specifications haven’t been disclosed yet.

In terms of appearance, the design of the fascia reminds us of the older Volkswagen concepts with new, familiar Golf and Polo-like headlamps. The profile is also similar to other VW hatchbacks. At the back, the red strip running across the tailgate is more in line with the ID family. But, lower down, there’s a prominent blacked-out diffuser hinting at a sportier GTI-like version.

The ID.2all also previews the cabin that we can expect from affordable EVs from Volkswagen in the future. There’s a large 12.9-inch screen stacked on a minimalist dashboard layout. The driver’s display is simple and square in design, with a modern-looking steering wheel. Apart from sporty seats, it also sports a large panoramic sunroof as well.

The ID.2all follows the recently updated ID3, and we can expect more compact and affordable EVs based on the ID.2all Concept. Starting price for the road-going ID.2all is expected to start under 20,000 Euros, much like the entry-level Golf.