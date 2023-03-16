BYD inaugurates a new passenger car showroom in Noida

- Located at Sector 63, Gautam Buddh Nagar

- Managed by Landmark Group

BYD India has inaugurated a new passenger car showroom in Noida. This showroom is located at Plot no H-29, Sector 63, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida. The facility is run and managed by the Landmark group and is also the third passenger showroom of BYD to be taken up by Landmark group.

The state-of-the-art showroom is spread across 2,622 square feet and will cater to the sales and service needs of the customers. Currently, BYD sells two electric products in India – the BYD Atto3 and the e6 MPV. The automaker also aims to expand to atleast 53+ showrooms by the end of this year.

Recently, the carmaker also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Axis Bank to offer a host of financial products and solutions to both its dealer and retail customers.