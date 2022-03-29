CarWale
    Tata Punch Creative variant to be offered in monotone exterior colours soon

    Jay Shah

    - To be available in five single-tone colours

    - Likely to be introduced soon

    Back in October 2021, Tata Motors launched the Punch micro SUV in the country. The Tata Punch is available at a starting price of Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered across four trims – Pure, Accomplished, Adventure, and Creative. As per a new leaked picture, the top-spec Creative trim of the Punch will now be available in single paint schemes alongside the dual-tone shades. 

    Tata Punch Left Front Three Quarter

    The leaked image reveals that the Punch will be available in Orcus White, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey, and Meteor Bronze. However, the Tornado Blue and Calypso Red colours will be retailed with a white roof. 

    Tata Punch Dashboard

    The feature highlights of the Tata Punch include projector headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic climate control, a push start/stop button, a height-adjustable driver seat, a cooled glovebox, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, and iRA connect car tech. To know the variant-wise features of the Tata Punch, click here.

    Tata Punch Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is tuned to produce 86bhp and 113Nm. The transmission options include a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. We have driven the Tata Punch and you can read our driving impressions here.

    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    ₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
