Tata Punch AMT First Drive Review

Engine and performance

The engine on offer is Tata’s three-pot 1.2-litre unit producing 84bhp/113Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual, which is what we have driven for this review. This engine is shared with the Tigor, Tiago, Tiago NRG and even the Altroz. It is not the most refined unit and shows characteristics typical of a three-pot engine. You can feel vibes in the steering as well as the gear lever. What's more, it feels relatively short in terms of the bottom end with the AMT gearbox in city mode shifting only past the 3000rpm mark. Overtakes need to be planned as the gearbox takes a bit of change down and give you the required punch. However because this is automatic, you are never going to stall or have a lack of momentum which should make it a convenient if slightly un-dramatic driving experience.

Out on the highway, the Punch with this engine and gearbox feels like a much more surefooted car. The engine has a strong mid-range and this is evident in its ability to cruise at highway speeds. The punch being on the heavier side also feels more planted on the highway as compared to its rivals. To get the best out of it, leave the car in D-mode and let it do its thing in the background. What's more, if you load up in advance and keep a steady throttle through the turns, the AMT will not shift and upset the balance of the car.

The driving modes, while being boxes to tick off for the car to have USPs, don’t do all that much for the driving experience. The grunt is wheezy below the 3000rpm mark which means you need to be in the City mode rather than the Eco mode for any kind of useable performance. We tested this engine and it did the 0-60kmph kickdown in 7.56 seconds while the 0-100kmph kickdown came along in 17.74 seconds. The 20-80kmph run was achieved in 10.77 seconds while the 40-100kmph sprint was achieved in 13.56 seconds. It’s one of the slowest cars we have tested and the lengthy times are mostly due to the lack of initial grunt. In the everyday conditions the AMT will cover up for some of this due to its automatic nature but progress is mostly going to be at a leisure pace if you don’t work the system.