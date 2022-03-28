CarWale
    Tata Tigor EV test mule spotted; likely to get a bigger battery

    

    Nikhil Puthran

    720 Views
    - Likely to get a bigger battery pack 

    - The vehicle might get mild cosmetic upgrades  

    Tata Motors has been on a roll with the Nexon EV. Back in August 2021, Tata Motors introduced Ziptron-powered Tigor EV in the country. In recent times, the Indian automaker has been extensively testing the Nexon EV with a larger battery pack to offer a better driving range. This time around, the Tigor EV test mule has been spotted, possibly with a larger battery pack.  

    Tata Tigor EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The heavily camouflaged model does not appear to be too different from the current model. Changes, if any, will be limited to mild cosmetic and feature updates. Moreover, the updated model might also see some deletions or additions based on customer feedback, and retuned suspension set-up due to extra kerb weight.  

    Tata Tigor EV Rear View

    The electric motor in the current model is powered by an IP67-rated 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack that generates 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. The vehicle will be capable of sprinting from a standstill to 100kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The updated Tigor EV will support CCS2 charging and is capable of drawing power from a 15A plug point to attain zero to 80 per cent charge in approximately 8.5 hours. Additionally, the vehicle supports fast charging and it takes just under 60 minutes to charge from zero to 80 per cent.

    Tata Tigor EV Dashboard

    The specifications for the updated Tigor EV is likely to be known in the days to come.

    Photo Source - RL

    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    ₹ 12.24 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
