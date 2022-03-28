New Citroen C3 enters production in Brazil; to be launched in India soon

- To be manufactured locally in India as well

- Will be introduced in India in H1 2022

Citroen has commenced the production of the C3 compact SUV at its Brazil plant. The carmaker unveiled the C3 globally back in September 2021 and the SUV will shortly go on sale in Brazil and South American markets.

The upcoming Citroen C3 will also make India its manufacturing hub when launched in the country in the coming months. The C3 wears the typical family face of split headlamp setup, dual slat chrome grille, roof rails, two-tone alloy wheels, plastic cladding around the wheel arches, and dual-tone paint scheme. The C3 has also been spotted in its production-ready form in India and you can know more about it here.

Inside, the C3 will have a dual-theme dashboard dominated by a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, and more.

When launched in India, the Citroen C3 is expected to be powered by a petrol powertrain along with both manual and automatic transmissions. The C3 will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, and Toyota Urban Cruiser.