    New Jeep Meridian seven-seat SUV: What we know so far

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    397 Views
    New Jeep Meridian seven-seat SUV: What we know so far

    - The 2022 Jeep Meridian will be unveiled tomorrow

    - The model will be launched in India later this year

    Jeep India is all set to pull the covers off the India-spec Meridian tomorrow. The company recently announced the name of its seven-seat SUV, and we had brought you this exclusive detail back in July last year, details of which can be read here.

    The 2022 Jeep Meridian will essentially be a seven-seat, longer wheelbase version of the Compass SUV. Production of the model is set to begin in May, followed by the launch and price announcement in mid-2022. The model has been spied testing in India and abroad, and you can see the spy images here.

    In terms of exterior design, the new Jeep Meridian SUV will get the signature seven-box grille, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new set of front and rear bumpers, fog lights, new black alloy wheels, wrap-around LED tail lights, boot-lid mounted number plate recess, horizontally placed reflectors on the rear bumper, and an integrated spoiler.

    Jeep Meridian Right Front Three Quarter

    While Jeep has not revealed any details regarding the interiors of the Meridian SUV, we expect the model to come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and a fully-digital instrument console. Also on offer could be six-seat and seven-seat layouts.

    Powering the upcoming Jeep Meridian is likely to be a diesel powertrain, while a petrol motor cannot be ruled out either. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit and a nine-speed torque-converter automatic unit. A 4x4 system will be available too. All the details will be revealed tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates.

    
    
    
    
