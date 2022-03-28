Next-gen Mini Cooper commences winter testing in Lapland

- At the German carmaker’s winter test centre in Arjeplog

- Electric version is also being tested alongside

Mini is currently working on the next generation of Cooper. Like every generation of the Mini, the new-gen Cooper is not so mini anymore, the test mules of which are out in Lapland undergoing winter testing.

Along with the conventional Cooper, the all-electric version was revealed a couple of years ago as the SE will also be entering into the new generation. The next-gen version is being tested for the electric drivetrain, high-voltage battery, power electronics, and charging technology at extreme temperatures below freezing point, claims Mini.

Apart from the two versions of the Cooper (conventional and electric), the Countryman will also get a successor soon, asserts the British marque. The three-door version will arrive first with the newer design language and modern hardware – both inside and out. A concept of the Countryman will follow soon after the global reveal of the three-door version that might happen as early as this year.

Interestingly, the next-gen Cooper 3-Door was showcased undergoing winter testing with all its predecessors. This will be the fifth generation and the aforementioned hardware rumoured in the new 3-door includes a heads-up display, better steering for retaining the iconic go-kart feel, better suspension, and improved insulation.

A global premiere might happen later this year but we don’t expect the next-gen Mini Cooper to hit the street before 2023. Indian debut will happen promptly after it goes on sale in the international markets.