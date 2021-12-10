New Mini Cooper Electric SE to be launched in India in March 2022

- 2022 Mini Cooper bookings began in October for an amount of Rs 1 lakh

Back in October this year, Mini India teased the Electric Cooper SE, which officially made its debut in 2019. Bookings for the model began towards the end of October 2021 for an amount of Rs 1 lakh and all 30 units of the model in the first batch are already sold out.

BMW India has confirmed that the new Mini Cooper Electric SE will be launched in the country in March 2022. Design-wise, the three-door model will feature a hexagonal-shaped grille, contrast coloured ORVMs and an insert for the grille, signature oval headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, new 17-inch alloy wheels with a squared design, and LED tail lights.

The interiors of the 2022 Mini Cooper Electric SE are likely to be equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Nappa leather upholstery, and a fully digital instrument cluster. A range of features are expected to be offered as options.

Propelling the upcoming Mini Cooper Electric SE would be a 32.6kWh battery pack producing 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. The model, which can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 7.3 seconds, is claimed to have a range of 270kms in a full charge, based on the WLTP cycle. The EV can be charged with an 11kW charger and a 50kW charger, enabling a charge of 0-80 per cent in 2.5 hours and 35 minutes, respectively.