CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mini Cooper Electric SE to be launched in India in March 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,049 Views
    New Mini Cooper Electric SE to be launched in India in March 2022

    - 2022 Mini Cooper bookings began in October for an amount of Rs 1 lakh

    - The model will be powered by a 181bhp 32.6kWh battery pack

    Back in October this year, Mini India teased the Electric Cooper SE, which officially made its debut in 2019. Bookings for the model began towards the end of October 2021 for an amount of Rs 1 lakh and all 30 units of the model in the first batch are already sold out.

    BMW India has confirmed that the new Mini Cooper Electric SE will be launched in the country in March 2022. Design-wise, the three-door model will feature a hexagonal-shaped grille, contrast coloured ORVMs and an insert for the grille, signature oval headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, new 17-inch alloy wheels with a squared design, and LED tail lights.

    MINI Cooper Left Rear Three Quarter

    The interiors of the 2022 Mini Cooper Electric SE are likely to be equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Nappa leather upholstery, and a fully digital instrument cluster. A range of features are expected to be offered as options.

    Propelling the upcoming Mini Cooper Electric SE would be a 32.6kWh battery pack producing 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. The model, which can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 7.3 seconds, is claimed to have a range of 270kms in a full charge, based on the WLTP cycle. The EV can be charged with an 11kW charger and a 50kW charger, enabling a charge of 0-80 per cent in 2.5 hours and 35 minutes, respectively. 

    MINI Cooper Image
    MINI Cooper
    ₹ 38.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan Magnite turns one; special rewards program introduced
     Next 
    MG India commences its export operations from India; first batch dispatched to Nepal

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MINI Cooper Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    8502 Views
    15 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 31.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mini-cars
    • other brands
    MINI Cooper

    MINI Cooper

    ₹ 38.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MINI-Cars

    MINI Cooper Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 48.17 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 48.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 44.25 Lakh
    Pune₹ 48.17 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 45.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 44.13 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 46.13 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 43.08 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    8502 Views
    15 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mini Cooper Electric SE to be launched in India in March 2022