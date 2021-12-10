MG India commences its export operations from India; first batch dispatched to Nepal

- To begin export to other South Asian countries

- 72,500 units of the Hector delivered

MG Motor India has initiated its export operations from India to South Asian countries. The carmaker has dispatched the first batch of the Hector SUV from its manufacturing facility in Gujarat to Nepal. MG will conduct its business operations from Nepal-based dealer partner – Paramount Motor Private Limited.

Back in May 2019, MG Motors commenced its commercial operations in India and launched its first product – the Hector in June 2019. Since then, 72,500 units of the SUV have been delivered. Earlier this year, MG also introduced the facelifted Hector along with a CVT gearbox.

The five-seat SUV can now be had in 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel engines. While a six-speed manual transmission is standard across the range, the petrol mill is linked to a DCT as well as a CVT unit. We have driven the MG Hector and you can read our first-drive review here.

Speaking on the commencement of exports, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor India is constantly progressing its operations, expanding the market reach, stakeholder base, and adding new customers and partners to the MG family. Taking this spirit forward, MG is geared up to expand its footprint across the other South Asian countries starting with Nepal. Hector has played a vital role in establishing our prowess in an Auto industry as dynamic and aggressive as the Indian Auto space, and we are looking forward to driving interest in Nepal with the launch of MG Hector.”