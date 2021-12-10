CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno surpasses 10-lakh sales milestone

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno surpasses 10-lakh sales milestone

    - Rivals the Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20

    - Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with smart hybrid technology

    Maruti Suzuki has announced that the Baleno premium hatchback has crossed the 10-lakh sales milestone in a span of six years. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno made its debut in October 2015 as the brand’s premium hatchback. 

    Retailed through the brand’s 399 Nexa outlets across 248 cities, Baleno achieved the initial one lakh sales milepost by October 2016. The five-lakh sales mark was attained in November 2018 and the next five-lakh units were sold within three years by November 2021. 

    The feature highlights of the Baleno include LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system, a reverse parking camera, a height-adjustable driver seat, and electrically-adjustable and foldable ORVMs. The Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine that is equipped with smart hybrid technology. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. 

    Concurrently, the carmaker has also commenced working on the facelift of the hatchback. Last month, a handful of leaked images had surfaced on the web revealing the revised front fascia, new alloy wheels, and a tweaked tail lamp design. To know more about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, click here.

    Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Baleno has enjoyed unparalleled leadership in the premium hatchback segment. With a staggering market share of over 25%, Baleno has led and redefined the premium hatchback segment. Inspiring over a million customers and bagging numerous awards, Baleno has truly won the hearts of both customers and auto experts across the country. Baleno makes for a premium style statement on wheels with its extraordinary road presence and drive experience. We are confident that with the love and support of our customers, Baleno will go on to reach even greater heights in the future as well.”

