    Nissan Magnite turns one; special rewards program introduced

    Jay Shah

    - Subscribed members entitled to receive reward points and monthly offers

    - Nissan India celebrates Magnite’s first anniversary

    To commemorate the Nissan Magnite’s first anniversary, Nissan India has rolled out the ‘Nissan Circle Program’. Under this newly launched program, Nissan patrons will be entitled to curated rewards and monthly offers, details of which have been listed below. 

    Under the Nissan Circle Program, customers who own or have booked the Nissan Magnite or Kicks SUV can enroll for the scheme that includes benefits such as reward points that can be converted into assured gratification. This can further be redeemed on Nissan’s official website to opt for curated vouchers for travel, food and beverages, apparel, and electronics. 

    Besides these curated bouquets, customers can also convert these reward points into Paytm cash to buy genuine accessories and value-added services at Nissan dealerships. Patrons can also earn reward points by referring Nissan models to their family/friends. 

    The Nissan Magnite and Kicks can also be bought on a subscription basis through the carmaker’s ‘Intelligent Ownership’ model. The subscription plans start from Rs 17,999. The program is currently available in six cities and you can know more about it here. Other initiatives by the carmaker include virtual sales advisor, Shop@Home digital platform, and availability of Nissan and Datsun models in Canteen Store Departments (CSD). To know more about it, click here.

    Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Limited, said, “Customer centricity is key to all our actions and to commemorate Nissan Magnite’s 1st year anniversary we are happy to introduce Nissan Circle program, a testimony of our commitment to our customers for continuous engagement for a rewarding journey with Nissan.”

