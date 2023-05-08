New fifth-gen Mini Cooper Electric to get a range of 400km

- SE variant will make 214 bhp

- 54.2kWh battery will give a range of almost 400km

The new fifth-generation Mini Cooper was unveiled recently. This time Mini debuted the new car in an electric avatar. The last-gen Mini Cooper electric was launched in 2020 and was the most popular Mini. The new edition of the iconic MINI 3-door is geared towards electric driving fun and is available with two power levels.

The Mini Cooper E will be available with an output of 181bhp while the SE will be available with an impressive output of 214bhp. Like in most EVs, the lithium-ion high-voltage battery is installed on the floor. Along with better performance, the new Mini Cooper Electric will also get a better range. The Cooper E gets a 40.7kWh battery while the SE gets a bigger 54.2kWh battery which gives the cars a range between 300 to 400km.

The new Mini Cooper Electric will be produced at the BMW Group plant in Leipzig from November 2023. We expect it to come to Indian shores in CBU guise shortly after its international debut.