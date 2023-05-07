Renault announces discounts of up to Rs. 62,000 in May 2023

- Benefits are applicable till 31 May, 2023

- Offers on Kwid, Kiger, and Triber

Here’s some good news for buyers planning to drive home a new Renault car this summer. Renault India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 62,000 across its model in the month of May 2023. The benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The offers vary depending on the model, variant, colour, dealership, region, and other factors. Additionally, the customers can also avail of rural discounts. Read below to know more about it.

Renault Kwid

The Renault Kwid is the manufacturer's smallest hatchback offering and attracts offers on both the BS6 Phase-1 and Phase-2 models. The BS6 Phase-1 models have benefits of up to Rs. 57,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 on select variants, exchange benefit of up to Rs. 20,000, and corporate benefits of up to Rs. 12,000 on select variants. Moreover, the farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can avail of a rural benefit of Rs. 5,000.

The updated BS6 Phase-2 models attract benefits worth Rs. 27,000. This includes cash benefits of up to Rs. 5,000, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 10,000, and corporate discount of up to Rs. 12,000 on select variants. Even here the farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can avail a rural benefit of Rs.5,000.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger attracts the maximum discount of up to Rs. 62,000 on the BS6 1 model and discounts of up to Rs. 52,000 on the BS6 2 model. The BS6 Phase-1 benefits include cash discounts of up to Rs. 25,000 on select variants, exchange benefits of up to Rs. 25,000 (expect RXE variant), and a corporate bonus of up to Rs. 12,000 on select variants.

The benefits on BS6 Phase-2 model include cash discounts of up to Rs. 25,000, exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,000, and corporate discount of up to Rs. 12,000. For the RXE variants, only loyal benefits are applicable. The rural benefit for both the models stand at Rs. 5,000.

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber BS6 Phase-1 attracts similar benefits as the Kiger BS6 1. The BS6 Phase-2 model, on the other hand, attracts discounts of up to Rs. 52,000. This includes cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000 on select variants, exchange benefits of up to Rs. 25,000, and corporate discount of up to Rs. 12,000. It also attracts rural benefits of up to Rs. 5,000.

The above offers are valid till 31 May, 2023. Interested buyers can reach out to their nearest authorised Renault dealership to learn more about the offers.