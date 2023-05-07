CarWale
    Weekly news round-up: Maruti's new MPV, Hyundai Exter SUV, and Tata Altroz CNG

    Jay Shah

    May 2023 has started with a bang for the automobile industry in India. From the price announcement of Innova Crysta Diesel variants to MG’s newest Comet EV, the last week was quite eventful. Honda has also revealed the name of its upcoming mid-size SUV whereas Citroen introduced its BS6 2-compliant turbo-petrol engine. Let’s take a quick look at the top highlights for the week. 

    Maruti Engage MPV 

    The Toyota-Suzuki alliance will soon roll out a new model. This time it will be an all-new Hycross-derived MPV for Maruti Suzuki. Expected to debut in July 2023, the MPV is most likely to be called ‘Engage’ and will be offered with a petrol-hybrid powertrain and ADAS features.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel top variants prices

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Toyota India has announced the prices of the top variants of the Innova Crysta diesel. To be sold alongside G and GX variants, here are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices. 

    VariantsEx-showroom prices
    Innova Crysta Diesel VXStarts from Rs. 23.79 lakh
    Innova Crysta Diesel ZXRs. 25.43 lakh

    BS6 2 Citroen C3 Turbo variants launch

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The C3 line-up witnessed the comeback of the turbo-petrol engine. It is now BS6 Phase 2-ready. The C3 also gets a new top-spec Shine variant which now equips the hatchback with electrically-adjustable ORVMs, 15-inch alloy wheels, a rear wiper, and a rear defogger.

    MG Comet EV prices announced 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Earlier this week, MG India announced the prices of its Comet EV. The compact electric vehicle is available in Pace, Play, and Plush variants with an introductory starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the EV are underway and the deliveries will start from 22 May. The Comet rivals the Tata Tiago EV and has a claimed electric driving range of 230km.

    BS6 2 Skoda Kodiaq

    Left Front Three Quarter

    For 2023, the Skoda Kodiaq gets a BS6 2-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine. The prices start at Rs. 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the full-sized SUV gets new features such as door edge protectors, finlets for rear spoiler, and footrest for second-row occupants. 

    Hyundai Exter production-ready images 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    While Hyundai India gears up to launch the Exter micro SUV in the coming months, the production-ready uncamouflaged images of the car have surfaced on the web. The spy pictures reveal the exterior design and styling of the Exter which feature split headlamps, a tall and upright stance, roof rails, dual-tone alloys, and H-shaped DRLs.

    Honda Elevate SUV

    Rear Logo

    Honda India has officially announced that the brand’s upcoming SUV will be called the ‘Elevate’. Aimed to enter in the mid-size SUV space and rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Elevate will make its India debut in June 2023. 

    Tata Altroz CNG 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Slated to be launched by the end of this month, the Tata Altroz CNG will be offered in six variants. Furthermore, the Altroz CNG will get new features over the standard version that will include an electric sunroof, a wireless charging pad, and an air purifier. 

