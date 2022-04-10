CarWale
    Final ICE-powered Mini Cooper facelift begins testing

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The facelifted Mini Cooper will be the final hurrah for the ICE model

    - The company recently launched its first electric model in India

    Mini had previously confirmed its plans to go all-electric from 2030, and soon after, India witnessed the launch of the Mini Cooper SE electric, details of which are available here.

    But before the brand completes its transition to an EV-only brand, there is some breath of life left for the ICE-powered range. Seen in the images here is the Mini Cooper facelift that was spotted during a test at the Arctic Circle. The test mule is wrapped in camouflage, hiding most of its cosmetic updates, but that said, we can still distinguish it from its electric sibling.

    The test mule of the new Mini Cooper facelift is completely wrapped in yellow and black camouflage, save for the roof and A-pillars. The exhaust cut-out at the centre of the rear bumper hints at a Cooper S variant, although the missing hood scoop and exhaust pipes themselves suggest otherwise. 

    The rear profile of the Mini Cooper facelift seen in the images here features the Union Jack design for the LED tail lights, unlike the diamond-shaped design seen on the new-gen Mini Cooper EV. Details regarding the interiors remain unknown, although we do expect an updated touchscreen infotainment system.

    Under the hood, the facelifted Mini Cooper is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, although these could receive updates in terms of power output and in order to comply with the latest emission norms as well.

