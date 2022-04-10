Discounts of up to Rs 48,000 on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Santro in April

- Offers applicable till 30 April, 2022

- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura get the highest discounts

This month, Hyundai India has announced discount offers on three of its models – Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Santro. These can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Starting with the budget segment, the Hyundai Santro is available with both petrol and CNG versions. The petrol variants of the hatchback attract discounts of up to Rs 28,000. The Hyundai Santro is powered by a single 1.1-litre petrol engine and is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

All petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Aura get benefits of up to Rs 48,000. However, Hyundai has not disclosed the exact cash discounts and exchange bonus amounts on both models.

Earlier this month, Hyundai introduced a special Knight Edition of the Creta mid-size SUV. It is available at a starting price of Rs 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered across four different variants. The Hyundai Creta Knight Edition gets cosmetic upgrades inside out and you can know more about it here.

The Hyundai Creta is now also available with the iMT gearbox that is paired with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The prices of the Hyundai Creta iMT commence from Rs 12.68 lakh (ex-showroom). To know more about it, click here.