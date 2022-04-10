CarWale
    Mercedes-AMG G63 facelift might get mild-hybrid powertrain

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Spied testing at Nurburgring

    -         Newer dashboard layout is expected

    It’s been 40 years since the first Mercedes-Benz G-Class and it hasn’t deterred much yet from its original iconic design. So what could this test mule be hiding under the scanty camouflage? The W463-gen Glandenwagon – which was introduced in 2018 – is up for a mid-life update. According to rumours, it will receive a fresh cabin layout borrowed from modern-day Mercs along with a mild-hybrid powertrain. 

    Spied at the Nurburgring, the refreshed G-Class appears identical to the G63 AMG version with very few elements that will be tweaked with the update hiding under the camo. Tell-tale signs of it being the AMG version are the alloy wheels, side-mounted exhaust and the obvious muscle all around. We could be looking at reworked front bumpers and some changes to the rear on this prototype. 

    More importantly, the entire dashboard is hidden from sight, so that’s where most of the changes will take place. We could see changes carried over from the current-gen S-Class like the large tablet-like centre touchscreen attached to the console. There will also be the addition of new creature comforts as part of the update. 

    Under the skin, this refreshed G-Class could debut a mild-hybrid powertrain. Now there’s an all-electric version of the G that is expected to arrive in a couple of years, under the EQ banner. But before that, the electrification of the G-Wagon might start with a 48V mild-hybrid paired with the V8. More powertrain choices are also expected to join the flock diversifying the G-Class portfolio.

    Additional details on the updated Mercedes-Benz G-Class are expected to reveal in the coming months. We could perhaps see the updated version in flesh at the 2022 Frankfurt Motor Show later this year.

