Volkswagen testing new electric crossover underneath Tiguan prototype

At first glance, it might appear to be a regular Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace doing rounds in the snow. But with a closer inspection, there appears to be a completely different vehicle being tested under the body shell of the current VW flagship SUV.

Clear give-aways are those aero wheels at the front, larger wheelbase than the AllSpace, elongated B-pillar and blacked-out bumpers. There’s no exhaust tip at the back either. A peep into the cabin also shows an upright dashboard that doesn’t match the standard Tiguan.

So under the Tiguan body could be a new all-electric crossover that would be the new ID offering with three rows. It is likely to be based on the familiar MEB platform, and Tiguan’s MQB platform might not have anything to do with it. Since there are many new EVs in the pipeline since the Volkswagen Group’s electrification push, this prototype will surely spawn a new full-size electric SUV which might be offered with both Volkswagen and Skoda badging. It might even be an electric Audi for all we know.

This isn’t the first time the Tiguan’s body has been used as a cover for newer prototypes. The next-gen Tiguan is a few years away and there will be an internal-combustion powertrain with it when it will arrive. Until then, it’s a guessing game about what could be hiding underneath.