    Citroen C3 spotted sans camouflage; to be launched this year

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,601 Views
    Citroen C3 spotted sans camouflage; to be launched this year

    - Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

    - Expected to be launched in India in H1 of 2022

    It’s been a while since Citroen India has been testing its next offering for the Indian market. While it has been confirmed that the next model will be a compact SUV named C3, it is for the first time that the test mule of the SUV has been spotted without any camouflage revealing the C3 in all its glory. 

    Citroen Right Side View

    Spotted in dual-tone white and black exterior colour shade, the C3 can be seen with the typical family face. The two slats of the chrome grille are flanked by LED DRLs near the bonnet and the split headlamp clusters that have been positioned further down on the bumper. The bumper gets a massive silver faux plate with an X-shape while the fog lamp housing is finished in a body-coloured hexagonal shape. Towards the side, Citroen has kept it simple with roof rails, plastic cladding, and conventional-type door handles. 

    Citroen Rear View

    At the rear, the C3 gets rectangular-shaped wraparound tail lamps, bumper-mounted number plate recess, and plastic cladding on the rear bumper. Based on the recently revealed model, the interior of the C3 is likely to get a two-tone theme, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls. To know more about the Citroen C3, click here.

    Citroen Right Front Three Quarter

    The C3 is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that could be paired to a five-speed manual and automatic transmission. When launched in the coming months, the C3 will enter the heavily crowded segment that currently comprises the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

    Image Source

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Next 
    Honda City, Amaze, and WR-V get a price hike of up to Rs 7,000

