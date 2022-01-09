CarWale
    Citroen C5 Aircross prices hiked by up to Rs 98,400

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Citroen C5 Aircross was launched in India in April 2021

    - This is the second hike for the model since its launch

    Last month, Citroen India had announced that it would be hiking prices with effect from January 2021. Now, the carmaker has announced the new prices for the C5 Aircross, its sole model currently on sale in the country.

    The Citroen C5 is available in two variants including Feel and Shine, which were previously priced between Rs 31.30 lakh and Rs 32.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has now increased the prices of the Feel variant by Rs 93,900, while the Shine variant costs Rs 98,400 more. The said pricing is applicable for both, mono-tone and dual-tone variants. We have driven the C5 Aircross and to read our review, click here.

    This is the second hike by Citroen India for the C5 Aircross since it was launched in April last year. Back in November 2021, the brand had hiked the prices of the SUV by up to Rs 1 lakh, details of which are available here. The company is working on its second product for the local market, known as the C3, which will be launched later this year, and you can read all about it here.

