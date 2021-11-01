Citroen C5 Aircross gets a price hike of up to Rs 1 lakh

- Available in two variants – Feel and Shine

- Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

Citroen India has discreetly revised the prices of the C5 Aircross. The SUV that is offered in two variants – Feel and Shine, is now expensive by up to Rs1 lakh. We give you the details below.

The base Feel (monotone and dual-tone) trim gets a price hike of Rs1 lakh and is now available with a starting price of Rs 31.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the top-spec Shine monotone and dual-tone variants get dearer by Rs 50,000 and now cost Rs 32.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

The C5 Aircross is the first model to be launched by Citroen in India. The feature highlights of the C5 are LED headlamps, 18-inch swirl-shaped alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, leather-wrapped steering wheel, independently adjustable rear-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and electric parking brake. We have driven the C5 Aircross and you can read our first-drive review here.

The single powertrain on the C5 Aircross is a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an output of 175bhp and 400Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Aircross rivals the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan.

In September 2021, Citroen revealed the C3 sub-four metre SUV for India. The compact SUV will be introduced in the country in the first half of 2022 and you can read more about it here.