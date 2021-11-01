CarWale
    Citroen C5 Aircross gets a price hike of up to Rs 1 lakh

    Jay Shah

    - Available in two variants – Feel and Shine

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Citroen India has discreetly revised the prices of the C5 Aircross. The SUV that is offered in two variants – Feel and Shine, is now expensive by up to Rs1 lakh. We give you the details below. 

    The base Feel (monotone and dual-tone) trim gets a price hike of Rs1 lakh and is now available with a starting price of Rs 31.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the top-spec Shine monotone and dual-tone variants get dearer by Rs 50,000 and now cost Rs 32.80 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    The C5 Aircross is the first model to be launched by Citroen in India. The feature highlights of the C5 are LED headlamps, 18-inch swirl-shaped alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, leather-wrapped steering wheel, independently adjustable rear-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and electric parking brake. We have driven the C5 Aircross and you can read our first-drive review here.

    The single powertrain on the C5 Aircross is a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an output of 175bhp and 400Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Aircross rivals the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan

    In September 2021, Citroen revealed the C3 sub-four metre SUV for India. The compact SUV will be introduced in the country in the first half of 2022 and you can read more about it here.

    Citroen C5 Aircross
    ₹ 31.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Citroen C5 Aircross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 38.20 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 39.67 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 37.40 Lakh
    Pune₹ 38.20 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 37.79 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 35.04 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 38.11 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 35.13 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 35.87 Lakh

