New car launches in India in November 2021

The majority of carmakers in the country plan their new car launches around the festive season. In line with that, as we progress towards the end of the year, there are a couple of new car launches and unveils planned for November 2021. The upcoming car models range across the budget to the premium segment in the country. Read below to learn more about them.

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been spied testing on numerous occasions ahead of its official launch in India on 10 November. The upcoming model will be based on the Heartect platform. It is believed that the upcoming model will be bigger than its predecessor. The upcoming budget hatchback is expected to be offered in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre. The 1.0-litre engine will generate 67bhp and 91Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre engine option will generate 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The hatchback will be available in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options. Recently, the base variant of the upcoming new Celerio was spotted. To learn more about it, click here. Image Source – FB

Mercedes-AMG A45 S

Mercedes-Benz will further expand its performance line-up in the country with the launch of the AMG A45 S MATIC in the country on 17 November. This upcoming model is the smallest and the quickest performance model from the German automaker to be introduced in the country. The AMG A45 S will be introduced in the country via the CBU route. The upcoming Mercedes-AMG model will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that will generate 416bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, which enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.9 seconds. To learn more about the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45 S, click here.

Skoda Slavia

On 18 November, Skoda will unveil the Slavia mid-size sedan. The upcoming Skoda Slavia will be based on the MQB AO IN platform. In terms of pricing, the Slavia is expected to be priced higher than the Rapid. The sedan will be available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine produces 115bhp, while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine produces 148bhp. The vehicle will be available in a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission option. We drove the prototype recently and to learn more about it, click here.

Audi Q5 facelift

Audi recently commenced production of the Q5 facelift and the prices for the same is likely to be announced in November 2021. The SUV gets a vertical chrome strip in the grille which is complemented by LED headlights with DRLs. Moreover, the vehicle gets silver accents on the front and rear bumper. The Q5 facelift will be introduced in two variants options – Premium Plus and Technology. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 249bhp and 370Nm of torque. We have recently driven the Audi Q5, and you can read about it here.

Porsche Taycan

German automaker, Porsche plans to introduce its first-ever fully-electric Taycan in India next month. The four-door coupe will be offered in four variants and two different battery sizes. The upcoming Taycan is one of the fastest electric cars in the world in terms of acceleration tests. To learn more about it, click here.