CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New car launches in India in November 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    33,016 Views
    New car launches in India in November 2021

    The majority of carmakers in the country plan their new car launches around the festive season. In line with that, as we progress towards the end of the year, there are a couple of new car launches and unveils planned for November 2021. The upcoming car models range across the budget to the premium segment in the country. Read below to learn more about them. 

    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been spied testing on numerous occasions ahead of its official launch in India on 10 November. The upcoming model will be based on the Heartect platform. It is believed that the upcoming model will be bigger than its predecessor. The upcoming budget hatchback is expected to be offered in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre. The 1.0-litre engine will generate 67bhp and 91Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre engine option will generate 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The hatchback will be available in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options. Recently, the base variant of the upcoming new Celerio was spotted. To learn more about it, click here. Image Source – FB

    Mercedes-AMG A45 S

    Left Side View

    Mercedes-Benz will further expand its performance line-up in the country with the launch of the AMG A45 S MATIC in the country on 17 November. This upcoming model is the smallest and the quickest performance model from the German automaker to be introduced in the country. The AMG A45 S will be introduced in the country via the CBU route. The upcoming Mercedes-AMG model will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that will generate 416bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, which enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.9 seconds. To learn more about the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45 S, click here

    Skoda Slavia

    Right Front Three Quarter

    On 18 November, Skoda will unveil the Slavia mid-size sedan. The upcoming Skoda Slavia will be based on the MQB AO IN platform. In terms of pricing, the Slavia is expected to be priced higher than the Rapid. The sedan will be available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine produces 115bhp, while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine produces 148bhp. The vehicle will be available in a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission option. We drove the prototype recently and to learn more about it, click here

    Audi Q5 facelift

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Audi recently commenced production of the Q5 facelift and the prices for the same is likely to be announced in November 2021. The SUV gets a vertical chrome strip in the grille which is complemented by LED headlights with DRLs. Moreover, the vehicle gets silver accents on the front and rear bumper. The Q5 facelift will be introduced in two variants options – Premium Plus and Technology. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 249bhp and 370Nm of torque. We have recently driven the Audi Q5, and you can read about it here.

    Porsche Taycan

    Right Front Three Quarter

    German automaker, Porsche plans to introduce its first-ever fully-electric Taycan in India next month. The four-door coupe will be offered in four variants and two different battery sizes. The upcoming Taycan is one of the fastest electric cars in the world in terms of acceleration tests. To learn more about it, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio
    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citroen C5 Aircross gets a price hike of up to Rs 1 lakh
     Next 
    Toyota unveils the bZ4X fully-electric SUV

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Left Side View
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2854 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 5.97 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2854 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New car launches in India in November 2021