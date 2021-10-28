Mercedes-AMG A45 S to be launched in India on 17 November, 2021

- Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Since the onset of 2021, Mercedes-Benz India is on a launch frenzy. This time around, the German carmaker is going the performance way with the launch of the AMG A45 S MATIC. Slated to be launched in the second week of November, this AMG is the smallest and the quickest speed rocket in the carmaker’s India lineup.

Let’s get straight to the power source under the hood. The A45 S is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine that puts out prodigious 416bhp and a mammoth 500Nm of torque. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power to all four wheels. The A45 races from zero to 100kmph in mere 3.9 seconds while further accelerating to an electrically capped top speed of 270kmph.

As for the exterior, the A45 debuts the hatchback body style in India that will be further accentuated by the AMG-specific front grille with vertical struts, wider air intakes, flared wheel arches, sporty side skirts, 19-inch light alloy wheels, ferocious-sounding dual-tip exhaust pipes, and rear diffusers that aid aero-performance.

It gets sportier on the inside with the widely laid out screens with three AMG displays – Classic, Sport, and Super Sport. The digital instrument cluster is commanded by the Nappa leather-wrapped AMG steering wheel, sport seats, and yellow highlights.

The AMG A45 will be a CBU model and will be built at the brand’s Affalterbach with the ‘One Man, One Engine’ principle. Having said that, the performance-focused hatchback will be brought in limited numbers and will bear a premium price tag.