    Entry-level Maruti Suzuki Celerio spied ahead of its launch soon

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    20,263 Views
    Entry-level Maruti Suzuki Celerio spied ahead of its launch soon

    - The new model will be based on the Heartect platform 

    - To be available in two engine options – 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre 

    - Likely to be bigger and better than its predecessor

    Ahead of its anticipated launch in India next month, the upcoming new-generation Celerio has been spotted at the dealership. As seen in the images, the spy images are believed to be that of a base variant. The upcoming model is based on the Heartect platform. The popular hatchback in the budget-friendly segment is expected to be marginally bigger than its predecessor and might be available in two engine options.

    Rear View

    The base variant will miss out on features like fog lamps, and rear wipers and washer. Moreover, the updated model might get steel wheels without wheel caps. As for the interior, convenience features like a music system or an infotainment unit and steering mounted controls will be offered in the higher variants. In terms of safety, the standard feature list includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, over speeding alerts, front seatbelt alerts, and rear parking sensors.

    Dashboard

    Mechanically, the new-gen Celerio will be available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre engine produces 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. For the first time, the hatchback might get a 1.2-litre engine option which generates 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The vehicle is available in both the five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options. It is believed that the company might introduce a CNG option at a later date.

    Photo Source - Insta

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio
    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Gallery

    • Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Left Side View
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3763 Views
    28 Likes

