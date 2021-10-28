Porsche Taycan EV coming to India in November

German sports carmaker Porsche is setting the stage to bring its first-ever fully-electric Taycan to India sometime in November. The four-door performance coupé comes in four variants with two distinguishable battery sizes present in international markets. In fact, the brand delivered 28,640 Taycan models worldwide between January to September 2021.

Even though the Taycan is an electric vehicle, it bears the typical sporty characteristic of other Porsche models. There are familiar four-pointed daytime running lights with a full-LED headlight setup, while the rear end features a slender LED light bar reminiscent of the legendary 911.

Inspired by the iconic 911 in 1963, the cockpit of Taycan is a modern art piece. There are multiple displays inside, including the largest 16.8-inch curved driver display. Even the co-passenger gets an individual touchscreen display. Apart from that, the fascia does not have many switches - everything integrated into the centre displays.

The Taycan sets a shining example when it comes to performance. It is one of the fastest electric cars in the world in terms of acceleration tests. Technically, Porsche offers two battery sizes - 76kWh and 93.4kWh. The biggest one is capable of developing a staggering 751bhp and an astronomical 1,050Nm of torque - when launch control is activated.

These figures, in reality, mean - zero to 100kmph in just 2.8 seconds while 200kmph from stationary comes in 9.6 seconds. The Taycan has a top speed of 260kmph, and more importantly, it can travel up to 416km on a full charge as per WLTP. Porsche claims that the saloon can be recharged in 22.5 minutes from 5 to 80 per cent using a 270kW super-fast charger whereas an 11kW one takes about nine hours to go from zero to 100 per cent.