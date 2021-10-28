CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Porsche Taycan EV coming to India in November

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    492 Views
    Porsche Taycan EV coming to India in November

    German sports carmaker Porsche is setting the stage to bring its first-ever fully-electric Taycan to India sometime in November. The four-door performance coupé comes in four variants with two distinguishable battery sizes present in international markets. In fact, the brand delivered 28,640 Taycan models worldwide between January to September 2021.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Even though the Taycan is an electric vehicle, it bears the typical sporty characteristic of other Porsche models. There are familiar four-pointed daytime running lights with a full-LED headlight setup, while the rear end features a slender LED light bar reminiscent of the legendary 911.

    Dashboard

    Inspired by the iconic 911 in 1963, the cockpit of Taycan is a modern art piece. There are multiple displays inside, including the largest 16.8-inch curved driver display. Even the co-passenger gets an individual touchscreen display. Apart from that, the fascia does not have many switches - everything integrated into the centre displays.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Taycan sets a shining example when it comes to performance. It is one of the fastest electric cars in the world in terms of acceleration tests. Technically, Porsche offers two battery sizes - 76kWh and 93.4kWh. The biggest one is capable of developing a staggering 751bhp and an astronomical 1,050Nm of torque - when launch control is activated. 

    Rear Logo

    These figures, in reality, mean - zero to 100kmph in just 2.8 seconds while 200kmph from stationary comes in 9.6 seconds. The Taycan has a top speed of 260kmph, and more importantly, it can travel up to 416km on a full charge as per WLTP. Porsche claims that the saloon can be recharged in 22.5 minutes from 5 to 80 per cent using a 270kW super-fast charger whereas an 11kW one takes about nine hours to go from zero to 100 per cent.

    Porsche Taycan Image
    Porsche Taycan
    ₹ 2.00 - 4.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-AMG A45 S to be launched in India on 17 November, 2021
     Next 
    Entry-level Maruti Suzuki Celerio spied ahead of its launch soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche Taycan Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Porsche Taycan Right Front Three Quarter

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 68.14 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Porsche Taycan EV coming to India in November