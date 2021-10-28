Skoda Slavia specifications revealed ahead of unveiling next month

- The Skoda Slavia will be the second model based on the MQB A0 IN platform after the Kushaq

- The mid-size sedan will be positioned above the Rapid in the country

Ahead of its unveiling that is expected to take place in the third week of November 2021, Skoda Auto India has revealed the specifications of the upcoming Slavia mid-size sedan.

The second model to be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform after the Skoda Kushaq, the new Slavia will measure 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width, and 1,487mm in height, while the wheelbase will stand at 2,651mm. Under the hood, the model will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine producing 115bhp and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. We have driven the Slavia prototype and you can read our review here.

As seen in the previous spy shots, the 2022 Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan will get the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats, sweptback headlamps with LED projector units, fog lights, new alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, a notchback-style sloping roofline, and split tail lights. Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink connectivity, a multi-function steering wheel, circular AC vents, and A-pillar mounted tweeters. In terms of safety features, the successor to the Rapid will get six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, and a seat-belt reminder.