CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Slavia specifications revealed ahead of unveiling next month

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,425 Views
    Skoda Slavia specifications revealed ahead of unveiling next month

    - The Skoda Slavia will be the second model based on the MQB A0 IN platform after the Kushaq

    - The mid-size sedan will be positioned above the Rapid in the country

    Ahead of its unveiling that is expected to take place in the third week of November 2021, Skoda Auto India has revealed the specifications of the upcoming Slavia mid-size sedan.

    The second model to be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform after the Skoda Kushaq, the new Slavia will measure 4,541mm in length, 1,752mm in width, and 1,487mm in height, while the wheelbase will stand at 2,651mm. Under the hood, the model will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine producing 115bhp and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. We have driven the Slavia prototype and you can read our review here.

    As seen in the previous spy shots, the 2022 Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan will get the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats, sweptback headlamps with LED projector units, fog lights, new alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, a notchback-style sloping roofline, and split tail lights. Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink connectivity, a multi-function steering wheel, circular AC vents, and A-pillar mounted tweeters. In terms of safety features, the successor to the Rapid will get six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, and a seat-belt reminder.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Entry-level Maruti Suzuki Celerio spied ahead of its launch soon
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta facelift teased; to make global debut next month

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4763 Views
    4 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4763 Views
    4 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Slavia specifications revealed ahead of unveiling next month