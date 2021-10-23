CarWale
    2021 Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid to be launched in India soon

    Jay Shah

    1,489 Views
    2021 Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid to be launched in India soon

    - 2.0-litre diesel powertrain to be discarded 

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    Earlier this week, Volvo Car India updated the XC60 and S90 models with a new petrol+hybrid powertrain coupled with mild cosmetic upgrades and new features. Now, to complete the diesel to petrol transition, the Swedish carmaker is all set to introduce its flagship SUV, the XC90 with a mild-hybrid version soon.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The XC90 will receive similar updates as its younger siblings. The changes on the exterior are likely to include tweaked bumpers, a new design for the alloy wheels, chrome embellishments, and fresh exterior shades. The 2021 iteration of the XC90 will also get a re-badged ‘B’ nomenclature that represents the carmaker’s move towards its electrification strategy. 

    Rear Seats

    On the inside, the XC90 is expected to offer several customised seating options from four-seat to seven-seat layouts. As a part of the company’s recent collaboration with Google, the vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment system will be equipped with Google-based services like Google Maps, Google Assistant, and more. Besides this, the XC90 will be loaded with safety features such as blind-spot detection with cross-traffic alert and an oncoming lane mitigation system.

    Dashboard

    The 2.0-litre diesel mill on the current-gen XC90 will be discarded and the luxury SUV will be offered solely with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that will work in tandem with a 10.4 kWh battery pack. The technical specifications are still under the wraps and will be known in the coming weeks.

    Volvo XC90 Image
    Volvo XC90
    ₹ 88.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volvo XC90 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volvo XC90 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.09 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.13 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.06 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.09 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.05 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.03 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.07 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.01 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 97.58 Lakh

