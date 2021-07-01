CarWale
    LiDAR and AI-based computer to be fitted in the next-gen Volvo XC90

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Volvo has always been famous for prioritising safety in its cars and now the brand has announced that it is going to equip the next generation XC90 all-electric with a host of sensors including LiDAR and artificial intelligence-powered computer 'as standard' to enhance safety. Volvo is preparing to showcase the all-new pure electric Volvo XC90 in 2022.

    The brand will be using an AI-based computer by Nvidia named DRIVE AGX Orin and LiDAR remade by Luminar. Having utilised this cutting-edge technology in the car, it is aimed to reduce fatalities, collisions and accidents and ultimately saving more lives, says Volvo.

    This technology is 'expected to mature over time' consequently enabling the car to assist and enhance 'human driver' abilities to react or respond in an emergency, the brand adds. Additionally, unlike the past generation technology, this novel AI-powered computer will not only alert the driver when an accident is waiting to happen but also go beyond that and intervene when needed to avoid any accident or collision, claims Volvo.

    In addition to the onboard computer and sensors, Volvo's subsidiary Zenseact has created a Highway Pilot feature to use on motorways. It will only be activated based on the geographical locations and if the law permits. Besides, there will be backup systems for steering and brakes to enable autonomous driving without any supervision.

    “In our ambition to deliver ever safer cars, our long-term aim is to achieve zero collisions and avoid crashes altogether,” said Henrik Green, chief technology officer. “As we improve our safety technology continuously through updates over the air, we expect collisions to become increasingly rare and hope to save more lives,' he added.

