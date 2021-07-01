New BMW M5 Competition facelift launched in India at Rs 1.62 crore

- The facelifted BMW M5 Competition is powered by a 616bhp 4.4-litre V8 engine

- Customers of the BMW M5 Competition LCI will receive membership to the BMW Excellence Club

The new BMW M5 Competition facelift has been launched in the country with a price tag of Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom). Available as a completely built-up (CBU) unit, customers can book the model on the official website.

Customers of the new M5 Competition will gain membership to the BMW Excellence Club. A member’s only collective, the program features four main categories such as bespoke travel, the high life, grandstand, and BMW privileges.

Exterior highlights of the new BMW M5 Competition facelift include twin L-shaped LED DRLs, and BMW’s laser headlamps, while various elements such as the signature kidney grille, ORVM caps, and the rear spoiler are finished in a shade of gloss black. The M5 Competition LCI rides on 20-inch M-light alloy wheels. At the rear, the model also features smoked LED tail lights, black chrome tail-pipes, black inserts for the rear bumper, and a black M5 Competition badging.

Inside, the 2021 BMW M5 Competition facelift can be customised with three leather upholstery options that include Silverstone, Aragon Brown, and Black. Also on offer as an exclusive range option are full leather Merino upholstery in Black or Midrand Beige. Also on offer are the M-Multifunction seats with an illuminated M5 logo, and loads of M-Specific parts such as the seat belts, footrest, pedals, and steering wheel. A few other notable features include electrically adjustable seats with memory function, seat heating, automatic tailgate, CRP sunroof, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Under the hood, the BMW M5 Competition LCI is propelled by a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that produces a maximum power output of 616bhp and 750Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

The model also features adaptive M-Specific Suspension, an M-Sport exhaust system, M-high performance compound, M Mode selector, Head-Up Display (HUD), BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 including 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and the BMW Display Key.

The new BMW M5 Competition facelift receives safety aid in the form of parking assistant plus with a surround view camera, reversing assistant, six airbags, attentiveness assistance, ABS with brake assist, DSC, DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, and Isofix child seat mounts.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The M badge is boldly set for those who enjoy high performance and superior level of excellence. With the new BMW M5 Competition, we are strengthening our coveted performance portfolio in India. It is designed and engineered to offer unmatchable performance and signature attributes of BMW M. The new M5 Competition blends a business sedan’s everyday usability with unbeatable sports car dynamics more effectively than ever.”