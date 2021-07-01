Hyundai India June 2021 sales up by 89.9 per cent

- Exports to global markets stood at 13,978 units

- New Hyundai Alcazar launched in July 2021

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that it registered a total cumulative sales of 54,474 units in June 2021. Out of the total sales, Hyundai sold 40,496 units in the domestic market while 13,978 units were exported to the global markets. On a yearly scale, the domestic sales have grown by an impressive 89.9 per cent.

As compared to the 30,703 unit sales recorded in May 2021, the numbers have climbed up by 77 per cent. The Korean carmaker also launched the three-row Alcazar SUV in India last month at a starting price of Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in six variants, eight colours with petrol and diesel powertrain. We have driven the Alcazar Petrol Automatic and you can read our first-drive review here.

Earlier this week, Hyundai also rolled out its 10 millionth production car from its manufacturing facility near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Hyundai Alcazar became the model to mark the milepost for the company and you can read more about it here.

Commenting on the June 2021 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With markets opening up and improvement in customer sentiments, Hyundai is committed to deliver innovative and world class quality products and services meeting and exceeding customers aspirations. The newly launched Hyundai ALCAZAR has been receiving tremendous customer and media response setting some new benchmarks in the industry. The June month saw HMIL creating another milestone of producing the fastest 10 million cars in India since inception, an achievement we are immensely proud of.”