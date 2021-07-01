CarWale
    Is this the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG variant on test?

    Jay Shah

    11,198 Views
    - Prototype spotted testing with emission testing kit

    - Presently powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine

    With the new BS6 emission norms enforced in the country last year, Maruti Suzuki discontinued its diesel range of powertrain and vouched to continue only with petrol and CNG models. Spotted on test in the spy pictures is the current-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire with an emission testing kit. With the absence of any additional stickers or badges, we suspect it to be testing with a CNG kit on the standard version of the compact sedan.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Indo-Japanese carmaker presently has six S-CNG (factory-fitted) models in its lineup that include the Alto, Wagon R, Celerio, Ertiga, S-Presso, and the Eeco. The introduction of CNG in the Dzire would prove to be a strong competition to the Hyundai Aura that is currently the only compact sedan to be offered with a CNG version alongside its petrol and diesel guises.

    Tata Motors, too, is likely to join the ring with the Tiago and Tigor CNG alternatives as the test mules were spotted on several occasions. If speculations are to be believed, we can expect the CNG versions to hit the Indian roads by the end of this year. 

    Left Side View

    The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that has an output of 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT gearbox. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    ₹ 5.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
