Tata Punch: Top-feature highlights

Tata Motors has expanded its product line-up in the country with the launch of the Punch sub-compact SUV. The micro-SUV is available in four variant options – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. The Punch is the company’s first product to be based on the ALFA architecture.

The top-feature highlights for the Tata Punch are as follows –

Exterior

Tata Punch is a pure charmer with SUV styling elements in the form of cladding on the doors, signature humanity line, bold wheel arches, and sill cladding. Depending on the variant, the Punch sub-compact SUV is available in seven single and dual-tone colour options, which include Orcus White (optional black roof), Daytona Grey (optional black roof), Tropical Mist (optional black roof), Atomic Orange (optional black roof), Meteor Bronze (optional black roof), Tornado Blue (optional white roof), and Calypso Red (optional white roof). For easy entry and exit, the vehicle gets 90-degree opening doors. The rear profile is adorned with bold LED taillights.

The 16-inch wheels are limited to the top-spec Creative variant, while the rest get 15-inch wheels. Moreover, the projector headlights and LED DRLs are also limited to the top-spec variant. To ensure smooth passage over rough terrain, the Tata Punch has an approach angle of 20.3 degrees and a departure angle of 37.6 degrees. Moreover, the vehicle has an unladen ramp over angle of 22.2 degrees. The micro-SUV offers a ground clearance of about 187mm.

Interior

The Punch offers premium upholstery with tri-arrow design, which is complemented by a dual-tone dashboard layout. Additionally, the vehicle gets body-coloured air vents and a D-cut steering wheel to further enhance the interior layout. As for convenience, the vehicle offers a flat floor at the rear to offer a sense of space to the occupants. Depending on the variant, the Punch gets a leather steering and gear knob, automatic climate control, push start/stop button, auto-fold ORVMs, and a rear-seat armrest. Moreover, it also offers a height-adjustable driver seat and cooled glove box for added convenience.

The company claims that the Punch offers over 25 utility spaces and a sufficiently large 366-litre of boot space. The Rhythm pack in the Pure variant additionally offers a floating 3.5-inch infotainment screen, four speakers, and steering audio control. The Rhythm pack in the Adventure variant offers a seven-inch Harman infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two tweeters, and a rear camera. The Dazzle pack in the Accomplished variant gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, and black tape on the A-pillar. The iRA pack is optional on the Creative variant, and it offers the IRA connected car technology.

Depending on the variant, the Punch also offers features such as a seven-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers (four speakers and two tweeters), seven-inch coloured TFT, USB ports, voice recognition, and voice alerts for driver assistance.

Engine

Under the hood, the Tata Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to five-speed manual and AMT options. This micro-SUV offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City) to meet individual driving needs. Interestingly, the AMT option gets the first-in-segment ‘Traction-Pro Mode’ which is particularly helpful in situations where one of the wheels is stuck in mud or low traction surfaces. Furthermore, for added convenience, the vehicle offers cruise control and Idle Start Stop mode, which automatically turns off the engine at signals and traffic to further enhance fuel efficiency.

Safety

The Tata Punch has recently earned a full five-star rating for adult protection and a four-star rating for child occupant protection by the Global NCAP. The micro-SUV has received the first-in-segment Brake Sway Control – which reportedly detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path. The safety feature list includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD and corner safety control, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, parametric alarm system, reverse parking camera, tyre puncture repair kit, and driver and co-driver seat belt reminders.