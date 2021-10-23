CarWale
    An introduction to CarWale Track Day 2021: The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    514 Views
    Sonam and Aditya are back to bring you Episode 22 of The CarWale Podcast. In the latest episode, both our hosts are excited to bring on board Ninad Ambre from the review and testing team as he gives us an idea of what CarWale Track Day 2021 was all about. Click on the link below to listen to the podcast.

    An introduction to CarWale Track Day 2021

    What is the CarWale Track Day? How is it held? Which were the cars present for the occasion? What were the parameters that were taken into consideration while testing these cars on the track? We tell you all that and more.

    Stay tuned as we get you all the juicy details from the track at event that was held at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) at Irungattukotai in Chennai. Do check out our YouTube channel for videos on CarWale Track Day 2021 too. Did we mention that our channel recently surpassed the 1 lakh subscribers milestone earlier this month. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
