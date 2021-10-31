CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota unveils the bZ4X fully-electric SUV

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    284 Views
    Toyota unveils the bZ4X fully-electric SUV

    - The vehicle will be available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options 

    - Based on the e-TNGA platform

    The Japanese automaker, Toyota has showcased its fully-electric SUV, the bZ4X. The electric SUV is based on the flexible e-TNGA platform. The new platform is believed to offer high flexibility in terms of length, width, height, and wheelbase. The battery will be positioned within the floor, thereby offering better cabin space and a low centre of gravity. Moreover, the bZ4X is also the first model under Toyota’s bZ Series of battery electric vehicles. It is to be seen if the electric SUV will be called the bZ4X at the time of launch. 

    Dashboard

    As seen in the images, the vehicle gets an aggressive fascia with sharp lines. The fascia is adorned by sleek LED headlamps and a sporty large bumper. The strong character lines on the sides are complemented by 20-inch alloy wheels and large wheel arches. As for the interior, the vehicle will get a fully-digital instrument cluster, premium upholstery, and will offer a modern equipment list. 

    Mechanically, the Toyota bZ4X is powered by a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Apart from a two-wheel-drive version, the four-wheel-drive version additionally gets an 80kW motor to power the rear wheels. The FWD version is capable of sprinting from 0 – 100kmph in 8.4 seconds, while the AWD version does the same in 7.7 seconds. In terms of dimensions, the electric SUV has a length of 4,690mm, a width of 1,860mm, and a height of 1,650mm. 

    Wheel

    The Toyota bZ4X is expected to be introduced sometime in 2022 in North America, China, and select European markets. The electric model is unlikely to be introduced in the Indian market anytime soon.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta facelift interior teased ahead of official unveil

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1328 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 17.17 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1328 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota unveils the bZ4X fully-electric SUV