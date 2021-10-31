Toyota unveils the bZ4X fully-electric SUV

- The vehicle will be available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options

- Based on the e-TNGA platform

The Japanese automaker, Toyota has showcased its fully-electric SUV, the bZ4X. The electric SUV is based on the flexible e-TNGA platform. The new platform is believed to offer high flexibility in terms of length, width, height, and wheelbase. The battery will be positioned within the floor, thereby offering better cabin space and a low centre of gravity. Moreover, the bZ4X is also the first model under Toyota’s bZ Series of battery electric vehicles. It is to be seen if the electric SUV will be called the bZ4X at the time of launch.

As seen in the images, the vehicle gets an aggressive fascia with sharp lines. The fascia is adorned by sleek LED headlamps and a sporty large bumper. The strong character lines on the sides are complemented by 20-inch alloy wheels and large wheel arches. As for the interior, the vehicle will get a fully-digital instrument cluster, premium upholstery, and will offer a modern equipment list.

Mechanically, the Toyota bZ4X is powered by a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Apart from a two-wheel-drive version, the four-wheel-drive version additionally gets an 80kW motor to power the rear wheels. The FWD version is capable of sprinting from 0 – 100kmph in 8.4 seconds, while the AWD version does the same in 7.7 seconds. In terms of dimensions, the electric SUV has a length of 4,690mm, a width of 1,860mm, and a height of 1,650mm.

The Toyota bZ4X is expected to be introduced sometime in 2022 in North America, China, and select European markets. The electric model is unlikely to be introduced in the Indian market anytime soon.