Hyundai Creta facelift interior teased ahead of official unveil

- To be unveiled globally next month

- Will gets cosmetic updates

Ahead of the global unveiling of the Hyundai Creta facelift scheduled to take place at the GIIAS 2021, the Korean carmaker has teased the interior and select features of the SUV. The refreshed Creta will debut in the carmaker’s home country and is likely to make its way to India in mid-2022.

The Creta will get the Tucson-sourced front grille that Hyundai likes to call ‘parametric jewel grille’. The new single-piece grille gives Creta a meaner and sporty look. The integrated daytime running lights are neatly tucked in while the headlamp units are vertically positioned down on the bumper. To know more about the exterior styling changes of the Creta facelift, click here.

As per the recently released video by Hyundai, the Creta will be equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that was recently introduced for the Alcazar SUV. Besides this, the Creta will be loaded with the latest tech and features that include a Bose stereo system, a panoramic sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity features, and Bluelink connected car tech. The Bluelink will enable buyers to have access to features like remote lock/unlock, vehicle tracking, and over-the-air updates.

The Hyundai Creta will be unveiled at the GIIAS 2021 next month and more details of the updated SUV will be known then. We expect Hyundai to bring the Creta facelift to India in the second half of 2022.