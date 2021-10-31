Spec comparison: MG Astor Vs Hyundai Creta

In recent times, SUVs have been dominating car sales in the country. The Hyundai Creta, a popular name in the SUV segment now faces stiff competition from the recently launched, feature-loaded SUV, the MG Astor. Read below to learn more about their key feature differences.

Exterior

MG’s latest product for the Indian market, the Astor is based on the ZS platform. In terms of dimensions, the SUV has a length of 4,323mm, a width of 1,809mm, and a height of 1,650mm. Its wheelbase measures 2,585mm. The fascia is adorned by a celestial grille which also complements the LED hawkeye headlamps. To highlight the sporty character, the vehicle gets turbine-inspired machined alloy wheels and a leopard jump shoulder line on the sides. Moreover, the vehicle features black ORVMs with turn indicators. The rear section sports the Astor lettering on the boot lid, along with sporty LED tail lamps and chrome rings around the dual exhaust pattern in the rear bumper.

Visually, the styling of the Hyundai Creta draws divided opinion. The Hyundai Creta has clearly amassed a lot of interest as the SUV continues to hold the top ranks in terms of sales in its segment in the country. The cascading grille, split headlamps, and taillamps are all part of the company’s global design language. In terms of dimensions, the Creta has a length of 4,300mm, a width of 1,790mm, and a height of 1,635mm. The wheelbase measures 2,610mm. The sporty side profile is highlighted by 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Interior

As for the interior, the MG Astor features premium artificial leather upholstery and a dual-tone Sangria Red interior theme. The convenience feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, push-button engine start/stop with smart entry, 60:40 split rear seats, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, six-way power adjustment seat, PM 2.5 filter, rear ac vents, and auto AC. Moreover, the company offers the ADAS with Autonomous level-2 features as an optional pack in the 220Turbo AT and the VTI-tech CVT transmission in the Sharp variant. The i-Smart technology, which is believed to offer over 80 connected features, is offered only in the top-spec Smart and Sharp variants.

Hyundai cars have always been known for their stylish and premium interior layout. This premium touch and feel has been offered in the Creta as well. The SUV offers large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and the also uses light-coloured materials to offer an airy cabin feel. Depending on the variant the feature list includes auto headlamps, powered mirrors, all-four discs, ambient lighting, wireless charging, integrated air purifier, Bose sound system, smartphone connectivity, TPMS, and BlueLink connectivity and more.

Engine

The Astor offers two petrol engine options. Under the hood, the 1.3-litre 220 Turbo engine generates 138bhp at 5,600rpm and 220Nm of torque at 3,600rpm. This engine gets a standard six-speed automatic torque converter. The second petrol engine is a 1.5-litre VTi tech that produces 108bhp at 6,000rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in manual transmission and an eight-speed CVT option.

The Hyundai Creta is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine is available in a six-speed manual and CVT option. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with a seven-speed DCT unit generates 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm at 1,500rpm. The diesel version gets a 1.5-litre engine which generates 113bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel engine is available in six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic torque convertor option.

Conclusion

On paper, the Astor appears to be slightly taller, wider, and longer than the Hyundai Creta. Additionally, the Astor offers several first-in-segment and first-in-industry features. That said, the Creta steals some brownie points with a longer wheelbase and more engine and transmission options. The Creta is also a tried and trusted product in the Indian market with impressive driving dynamics. Therefore, for customers who fancy modern equipment feature list, the Astor would be a good deal to opt for. On the other hand, the Creta is for customers that purely seek a fine driving SUV without all the bells and whistles.