    Hyundai Creta facelift teased; to make global debut next month

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai Creta facelift teased; to make global debut next month

    - To debut for Indonesia market

    - Will get cosmetic upgrades

    Last week, Hyundai shared the first sketch images of the upcoming Creta facelift. To be showcased at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2021 (GIIAS), the carmaker has now teased the SUV for the first time.

    The most attractive and eye-catching element of the Creta facelift is the new ‘parametric jewel’ design for the front grille that neatly integrates the LED DRLs in three-pod boomerang-shaped pattern. The main headlamp clusters have been placed vertically on the bumper that also gets the contrast silver skid plates. Moving to the side, the Creta continues with the same flat roofline that flows down towards the D-pillar. The chrome door handles, roof rails, and the design for the alloy wheels have been untouched and blend well with the two-tone exterior shade. 

    Towards the rear, the low-placed boomerang-shaped LED tail lamps have been retained. However, the tailgate-mounted stop lamp is now moved towards the roof. Inside, Hyundai states that Creta will continue to get a feature-rich cabin equipped with a panoramic sunroof, Bose stereo system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and Bluelink connected car technology. 

    More details about the Hyundai Creta facelift will be known in the coming weeks. 

    Hyundai Creta
