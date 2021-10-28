CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen Virtus-based global sedan to arrive in May 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,476 Views
    Volkswagen Virtus-based global sedan to arrive in May 2022

    - Production of Volkswagen’s new mid-size sedan could begin in early 2022

    - The model is likely to be powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

    Volkswagen is working on a new mid-size sedan for India, which will be based on the Virtus sedan that is sold in international markets. The company has now revealed that the new sedan will arrive in May 2022. The development was confirmed by Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, in the CarWale Podcast. Head over to our Spotify channel on 19 November, 2021 for more insights.

    The second model to be based on Volkswagen’s MQB A0 IN platform after the Taigun, the new sedan, which could be called the Virtus, is expected to go into production in early 2022, followed by a launch in May. The model has already been spotted testing in the country, and you can read all about it here.

    Details regarding the specifications of Volkswagen’s new mid-size sedan remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to be offered with the brand’s 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Creta facelift teased; to make global debut next month
     Next 
    Mahindra to deliver 14,000 units of XUV700 by 14 January, 2022

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Virtus Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Volkswagen Virtus Left Front Three Quarter
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2114 Views
    26 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2114 Views
    26 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Virtus-based global sedan to arrive in May 2022