Volkswagen Virtus-based global sedan to arrive in May 2022

- Production of Volkswagen’s new mid-size sedan could begin in early 2022

- The model is likely to be powered by 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

Volkswagen is working on a new mid-size sedan for India, which will be based on the Virtus sedan that is sold in international markets. The company has now revealed that the new sedan will arrive in May 2022. The development was confirmed by Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, in the CarWale Podcast. Head over to our Spotify channel on 19 November, 2021 for more insights.

The second model to be based on Volkswagen’s MQB A0 IN platform after the Taigun, the new sedan, which could be called the Virtus, is expected to go into production in early 2022, followed by a launch in May. The model has already been spotted testing in the country, and you can read all about it here.

Details regarding the specifications of Volkswagen’s new mid-size sedan remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to be offered with the brand’s 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine and the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.